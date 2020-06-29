All apartments in Douglasville
7271 Emma Court
7271 Emma Court

7271 Emma Court · No Longer Available
Location

7271 Emma Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7271 Emma Court have any available units?
7271 Emma Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7271 Emma Court currently offering any rent specials?
7271 Emma Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7271 Emma Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7271 Emma Court is pet friendly.
Does 7271 Emma Court offer parking?
No, 7271 Emma Court does not offer parking.
Does 7271 Emma Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7271 Emma Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7271 Emma Court have a pool?
No, 7271 Emma Court does not have a pool.
Does 7271 Emma Court have accessible units?
No, 7271 Emma Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7271 Emma Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7271 Emma Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7271 Emma Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7271 Emma Court does not have units with air conditioning.
