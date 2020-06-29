All apartments in Douglasville
Last updated March 4 2020 at 11:00 PM

7269 Emma Ct

7269 Emma Court · No Longer Available
Location

7269 Emma Court, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fee(s) will be credited back, with a signed lease!
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.) Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7269 Emma Ct have any available units?
7269 Emma Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7269 Emma Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7269 Emma Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7269 Emma Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7269 Emma Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7269 Emma Ct offer parking?
No, 7269 Emma Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7269 Emma Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7269 Emma Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7269 Emma Ct have a pool?
No, 7269 Emma Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7269 Emma Ct have accessible units?
No, 7269 Emma Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7269 Emma Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7269 Emma Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7269 Emma Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7269 Emma Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
