Last updated February 17 2020 at 3:09 PM

7049 Branch Crossing Way

7049 Branch Crossing Way · No Longer Available
Location

7049 Branch Crossing Way, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT

Located in Douglasville, this all-electric, 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home offers you approxiamtely 1245 sf of living space. Recently installed laminate flooring throughout the common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Separate dining area. This home is recently refreshed and available for a quick move-in.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way have any available units?
7049 Branch Crossing Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 7049 Branch Crossing Way currently offering any rent specials?
7049 Branch Crossing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7049 Branch Crossing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 7049 Branch Crossing Way is pet friendly.
Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way offer parking?
No, 7049 Branch Crossing Way does not offer parking.
Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7049 Branch Crossing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way have a pool?
No, 7049 Branch Crossing Way does not have a pool.
Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way have accessible units?
No, 7049 Branch Crossing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7049 Branch Crossing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7049 Branch Crossing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7049 Branch Crossing Way does not have units with air conditioning.

