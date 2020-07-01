7049 Branch Crossing Way

Amenities

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT



Located in Douglasville, this all-electric, 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home offers you approxiamtely 1245 sf of living space. Recently installed laminate flooring throughout the common areas and carpeted bedrooms. Separate dining area. This home is recently refreshed and available for a quick move-in.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.