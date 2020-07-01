All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 6861 Fairways Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
6861 Fairways Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

6861 Fairways Dr

6861 Fairways Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6861 Fairways Drive, Douglasville, GA 30134

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(click on pictures to view more pictures) AWESOME RAISED RANCH WITH FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT/ GREAT LOCATION (Click on picture to view more pictures) - Awesome.... Raised Ranch Home in the Popular Fairways Subdivision.
Enjoy living on one floor with a full unfinished basement.

This Is a Wonderful Home With Many Upgrades!! New Carpet and Vinyl.

Home Is Super Spacious All Throughout. Come feel like you are on vacation in the mountains but have all the convenience to being close to everything: the mall, restaurants and great shopping too. Easy commute to I-20, Atlanta, Northside or the Airport using back roads.

Living Room Is Amazing!!..Super Spacious With High Ceiling, Exposed Beams, Gorgeous Brick Fireplace and Skylight Windows.

Gorgeous Country Kitchen With Georgia Pine Cabinets and Plenty of Counter Space Too. Home will have brand new appliances.

New Appliances include Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher!

There Is Also a Huge Breakfast Area Large Enough For a Large Table and China Cabinet.

Home Offers Super Spacious Master Bedroom with High Ceilings and Large Picture Windows Offering Natural Light and Large Closet. The Master Bath has Single Vanity, Step In Shower and Small Window for Natural Light.

The Two Secondary Bedrooms Are On Same Floors. These Bedrooms are Spacious with Large Picture Windows offering Natural Light and Rooms Have Ample Closets.

Home Has Guest Bath Near Bedrooms and has a Standard Tub / Shower.

There Is also a 2 Car Garage and Full Unfinished Basement with Work Bench and plenty of Space for a Workshop or Storage.

Enjoy the Tranquil Sound of a Beautiful Small Creek along the side and back of property. This Small Shallow Creek adds to the Peaceful Enjoyment of Private Wooded Backyard.

Schools:

Bright Star Elementary School
Chestnut Log Middle School
Douglas County High School

If You Would Like More Information Or Pictures Of This Home Or One Of Our Other Homes, Please Call Our Office For Easy Appointment or visit our website at www.RentWithHeritage.com.

HURRY...THIS HOME WILL NOT LAST LONG.

REQUIREMENTS:
1. No Evictions
2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report
3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent
4. Must Make 3x's the rent
5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers
6. We also run a credit and Background check
7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years
8. Dispoossessory (to be discussed)
9. Must have good verifiable rental history
10. We do not offer short term lease.
*Applications are non-refundable

*Application fees are non-refundable

CALL FOR EASY APPOINTMENT!!

HERITAGE HOME RENTALS
8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE
DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135
678-540-8650 ( OFFICE )
678-540-8602 ( FAX )

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5649514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6861 Fairways Dr have any available units?
6861 Fairways Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 6861 Fairways Dr have?
Some of 6861 Fairways Dr's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6861 Fairways Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6861 Fairways Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6861 Fairways Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6861 Fairways Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 6861 Fairways Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6861 Fairways Dr offers parking.
Does 6861 Fairways Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6861 Fairways Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6861 Fairways Dr have a pool?
No, 6861 Fairways Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6861 Fairways Dr have accessible units?
No, 6861 Fairways Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6861 Fairways Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6861 Fairways Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College