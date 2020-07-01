6861 Fairways Dr

Amenities

(click on pictures to view more pictures) AWESOME RAISED RANCH WITH FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT/ GREAT LOCATION (Click on picture to view more pictures) - Awesome.... Raised Ranch Home in the Popular Fairways Subdivision.

Enjoy living on one floor with a full unfinished basement.



This Is a Wonderful Home With Many Upgrades!! New Carpet and Vinyl.



Home Is Super Spacious All Throughout. Come feel like you are on vacation in the mountains but have all the convenience to being close to everything: the mall, restaurants and great shopping too. Easy commute to I-20, Atlanta, Northside or the Airport using back roads.



Living Room Is Amazing!!..Super Spacious With High Ceiling, Exposed Beams, Gorgeous Brick Fireplace and Skylight Windows.



Gorgeous Country Kitchen With Georgia Pine Cabinets and Plenty of Counter Space Too. Home will have brand new appliances.



New Appliances include Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher!



There Is Also a Huge Breakfast Area Large Enough For a Large Table and China Cabinet.



Home Offers Super Spacious Master Bedroom with High Ceilings and Large Picture Windows Offering Natural Light and Large Closet. The Master Bath has Single Vanity, Step In Shower and Small Window for Natural Light.



The Two Secondary Bedrooms Are On Same Floors. These Bedrooms are Spacious with Large Picture Windows offering Natural Light and Rooms Have Ample Closets.



Home Has Guest Bath Near Bedrooms and has a Standard Tub / Shower.



There Is also a 2 Car Garage and Full Unfinished Basement with Work Bench and plenty of Space for a Workshop or Storage.



Enjoy the Tranquil Sound of a Beautiful Small Creek along the side and back of property. This Small Shallow Creek adds to the Peaceful Enjoyment of Private Wooded Backyard.



Schools:



Bright Star Elementary School

Chestnut Log Middle School

Douglas County High School



REQUIREMENTS:

1. No Evictions

2. 5 Years Current Rental History ( you must be on the lease or own your own home) Rental history does not include renting from family/friends. We verify all address on credit report

3. If you have a bankruptcy or a foreclosure you will be charged a double deposit including last month's rent

4. Must Make 3x's the rent

5. We do not Accept Sec 8 or Housing Vouchers

6. We also run a credit and Background check

7. Must be on your Job at least a year or previous job at least 2 years

8. Dispoossessory (to be discussed)

9. Must have good verifiable rental history

10. We do not offer short term lease.

HERITAGE HOME RENTALS

8329 OFFICE PARK DRIVE

DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30135

678-540-8650 ( OFFICE )

678-540-8602 ( FAX )



No Pets Allowed



