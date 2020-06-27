All apartments in Douglasville
Douglasville, GA
4153 Ashland Circle
Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:13 PM

4153 Ashland Circle

4153 Ashland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4153 Ashland Circle, Douglasville, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful stone front traditional home in the highly sought-after Chapel Hills swim/tennis/golf neighborhood of Douglasville. Covered back porch overlooks lrg, very private backyard located right on the golf course! Great schools & just a short drive from Atlanta. Must see!

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4153 Ashland Circle have any available units?
4153 Ashland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4153 Ashland Circle have?
Some of 4153 Ashland Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4153 Ashland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4153 Ashland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4153 Ashland Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4153 Ashland Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4153 Ashland Circle offer parking?
No, 4153 Ashland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4153 Ashland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4153 Ashland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4153 Ashland Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4153 Ashland Circle has a pool.
Does 4153 Ashland Circle have accessible units?
No, 4153 Ashland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4153 Ashland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4153 Ashland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
