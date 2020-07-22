3095 Ashland Circle

Amenities

walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch Home in Douglasville - Open floor plan. Lots of window for natural sunlight.

Living room with fireplace, Living room, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area. Kitchen with appliances.

Large Master bedroom with tray ceiling and exit door to back yard. Master bathroom with walk-in closet.



Nearby Schools:

Chapel Hill Elementary

Chapel Hill Middle

New Manchester High



RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



(RLNE5317647)