Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

3095 Ashland Circle

3095 Ashland Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3095 Ashland Circle, Douglasville, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Ranch Home in Douglasville - Open floor plan. Lots of window for natural sunlight.
Living room with fireplace, Living room, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area. Kitchen with appliances.
Large Master bedroom with tray ceiling and exit door to back yard. Master bathroom with walk-in closet.

Nearby Schools:
Chapel Hill Elementary
Chapel Hill Middle
New Manchester High

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

(RLNE5317647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3095 Ashland Circle have any available units?
3095 Ashland Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
Is 3095 Ashland Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3095 Ashland Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3095 Ashland Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglasville.
Does 3095 Ashland Circle offer parking?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3095 Ashland Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3095 Ashland Circle have a pool?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3095 Ashland Circle have accessible units?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3095 Ashland Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3095 Ashland Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3095 Ashland Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
