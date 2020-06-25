2577 Carol Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace extra storage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out our home on Carol Circle. It has been recently renovated, and has fresh clean carpet and fresh paint and new flooring downstairs. It looks like a new home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has lots of space inside and out. The Living Room is spacious and even has a decorative fireplace. You'll find loads of cabinets and counter in the eat-in kitchen. The Bay window is a nice touch for a morning breakfast. The pantry offers extra storage and the master bedroom is for for a King and Queen. We will provide a refrigerator and a stove. We'll count on you to bring the coffee maker and provide that wonderful fresh brewed aroma. Near schools and shopping, Deer Lick Park is not far either if your thinking of bringing pets. We love pets, no size or breed restrictions, Please ask about our pet policy.



This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the property on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/863392?source=marketing



1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account

2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES

3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history

4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1145.00 your take home pay must be $3435.00)

5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease with 5% increase on second year

6.Must be 18 to apply

7.Online Rent Payment Required

8.No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00



We currently do not except SEC8



Must be 18 to apply - $60.000 Application Fee per applicant



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.