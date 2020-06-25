All apartments in Douglasville
Find more places like 2577 Carol Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglasville, GA
/
2577 Carol Circle
Last updated April 26 2019 at 7:54 PM

2577 Carol Circle

2577 Carol Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Douglasville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2577 Carol Circle, Douglasville, GA 30135

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out our home on Carol Circle. It has been recently renovated, and has fresh clean carpet and fresh paint and new flooring downstairs. It looks like a new home! This 3 bedroom 2 bath house has lots of space inside and out. The Living Room is spacious and even has a decorative fireplace. You'll find loads of cabinets and counter in the eat-in kitchen. The Bay window is a nice touch for a morning breakfast. The pantry offers extra storage and the master bedroom is for for a King and Queen. We will provide a refrigerator and a stove. We'll count on you to bring the coffee maker and provide that wonderful fresh brewed aroma. Near schools and shopping, Deer Lick Park is not far either if your thinking of bringing pets. We love pets, no size or breed restrictions, Please ask about our pet policy.

This house is equipped with a system that allows you to access the property on your own without an appointment anytime between 8AM - 8PM. Simply call 404-491-8833 to register. Then enjoy your tour!

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/863392?source=marketing

1. You must have a checking or electronic banking account
2. NO EVICTIONS AT ALL OR FELONIES
3. No more than 1 late payment per year rental history
4. Must have income equal to or greater than 3x;s the rent NET(Rent =1145.00 your take home pay must be $3435.00)
5. Must sign a 2 year rental lease with 5% increase on second year
6.Must be 18 to apply
7.Online Rent Payment Required
8.No credit card collections or recent car repossessions over 500.00

We currently do not except SEC8

Must be 18 to apply - $60.000 Application Fee per applicant

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 Carol Circle have any available units?
2577 Carol Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglasville, GA.
How much is rent in Douglasville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Douglasville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2577 Carol Circle have?
Some of 2577 Carol Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2577 Carol Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2577 Carol Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 Carol Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2577 Carol Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2577 Carol Circle offer parking?
No, 2577 Carol Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2577 Carol Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2577 Carol Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 Carol Circle have a pool?
No, 2577 Carol Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2577 Carol Circle have accessible units?
No, 2577 Carol Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 Carol Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 Carol Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Lakeside at Arbor Place
3000 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Similar Pages

Douglasville 1 BedroomsDouglasville 2 Bedrooms
Douglasville Apartments with GymDouglasville Pet Friendly Places
Douglasville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Newnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GAPeachtree City, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GA
North Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
LaGrange CollegeLife University
Morehouse College