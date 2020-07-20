All apartments in Douglas County
5818 West Amalfi Way
Last updated May 31 2019 at 10:06 PM

5818 West Amalfi Way

5818 West Amalfi Way · No Longer Available
Location

5818 West Amalfi Way, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
***Ask About Move In Specials*** Peaceful 3BR 2BA Ranch home features vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, beautiful hardwoods and a new deck overlooking a large backyard. Refrigerator to be installed upon occupancy. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5818 West Amalfi Way have any available units?
5818 West Amalfi Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 5818 West Amalfi Way currently offering any rent specials?
5818 West Amalfi Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5818 West Amalfi Way pet-friendly?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5818 West Amalfi Way offer parking?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way does not offer parking.
Does 5818 West Amalfi Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5818 West Amalfi Way have a pool?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way does not have a pool.
Does 5818 West Amalfi Way have accessible units?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5818 West Amalfi Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5818 West Amalfi Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5818 West Amalfi Way does not have units with air conditioning.
