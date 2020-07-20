5818 West Amalfi Way

Amenities

***Ask About Move In Specials*** Peaceful 3BR 2BA Ranch home features vaulted ceilings, eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, beautiful hardwoods and a new deck overlooking a large backyard. Refrigerator to be installed upon occupancy. Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.