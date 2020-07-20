All apartments in Douglas County
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:08 PM

5661 Liberty Church Road

5661 Liberty Church Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5661 Liberty Church Road, Douglas County, GA 30187

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
This property is RENT-2-OWN ONLY!!! This is NOT a Regular rental!! *Ask Me How!

*This Exclusive Custom Built Plan sits on 6 acres of land!!! An exceptionally preserved property-with low maintenance exterior. A Large...Bright and Luminous Kitchen providing space for the ultimate in entertaining. Enter into the peaceful setting of a sizable great-room with fireplace. *This Private and Serene Beauty will give a true sense of Delight! *100% USDA Financing Available! Ask Me How!!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5661 Liberty Church Road have any available units?
5661 Liberty Church Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 5661 Liberty Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
5661 Liberty Church Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5661 Liberty Church Road pet-friendly?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5661 Liberty Church Road offer parking?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 5661 Liberty Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5661 Liberty Church Road have a pool?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 5661 Liberty Church Road have accessible units?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5661 Liberty Church Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5661 Liberty Church Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5661 Liberty Church Road does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

