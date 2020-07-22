5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming, budget friendly bungalow on over acre! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers an inviting front porch that leads into the living room w/laminate wood floors, an eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, & dishwasher, walk-in closet in larger bedroom, and a laundry room. Sorry, outbuilding use not included in the rental. Enjoy relaxing on the back deck overlooking a private backyard. Convenient to schools and located near Boundary Waters aquatic center for swimming, biking, & hiking! Available to view w/notice, but not available for occupancy until early May.