5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:59 PM

5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd

5356 W Chapel Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5356 W Chapel Hill Rd, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming, budget friendly bungalow on over acre! This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers an inviting front porch that leads into the living room w/laminate wood floors, an eat-in kitchen with refrigerator, gas range, & dishwasher, walk-in closet in larger bedroom, and a laundry room. Sorry, outbuilding use not included in the rental. Enjoy relaxing on the back deck overlooking a private backyard. Convenient to schools and located near Boundary Waters aquatic center for swimming, biking, & hiking! Available to view w/notice, but not available for occupancy until early May.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have any available units?
5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have?
Some of 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 5356 W W Chapel Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
