Close to intestates, new paint & flooring - Nice, clean 2 bedroom 1.5 bath efficient brick duplex. Close to interstate 20. New paint and laminate hardwoods, yard maintenance and trash included in monthly rent.
(RLNE4819922)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4112 Midway Road have any available units?
4112 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 4112 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.