4112 Midway Road
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:19 PM

4112 Midway Road

4112 Midway Rd · No Longer Available
4112 Midway Rd, Douglas County, GA 30134

some paid utils
Close to intestates, new paint & flooring - Nice, clean 2 bedroom 1.5 bath efficient brick duplex. Close to interstate 20. New paint and laminate hardwoods, yard maintenance and trash included in monthly rent.

(RLNE4819922)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Midway Road have any available units?
4112 Midway Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 4112 Midway Road currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Midway Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Midway Road pet-friendly?
No, 4112 Midway Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 4112 Midway Road offer parking?
No, 4112 Midway Road does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Midway Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Midway Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Midway Road have a pool?
No, 4112 Midway Road does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Midway Road have accessible units?
No, 4112 Midway Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Midway Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Midway Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Midway Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Midway Road does not have units with air conditioning.
