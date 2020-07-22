3904 Welham Green Court

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/442359002e ---- Your search is over!! Settle into this pristinely charming and well-kept home boasting enviable cul-de-sac lot, spacious level backyard, finished basement, impressive deck, hardwood floors, freshly painted bedrooms, short drive to I-20 and just 30 minutes or less from Atlanta!! Don\'t wait, this gem will go fast! -A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks. -*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident\'s total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered bi-monthly to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Gas Range/Oven Venthood