Douglas County, GA
3750 Greenbrook Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

3750 Greenbrook Drive

3750 Greenbrook Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3750 Greenbrook Dr, Douglas County, GA 30135
Chapel Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/291f0e8095 ---- Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Neighborhood. Kitchen has all new appliances, view to family room with fireplace, large bedrooms, nice porch in front and patio on back with wooded view. Garage has been closed in for extra space. This cozy home is a must see! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have any available units?
3750 Greenbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
What amenities does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have?
Some of 3750 Greenbrook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 Greenbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3750 Greenbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 Greenbrook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3750 Greenbrook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3750 Greenbrook Drive offers parking.
Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3750 Greenbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3750 Greenbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3750 Greenbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3750 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3750 Greenbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3750 Greenbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
