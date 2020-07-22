3750 Greenbrook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/291f0e8095 ---- Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom 2 bath home in quiet Neighborhood. Kitchen has all new appliances, view to family room with fireplace, large bedrooms, nice porch in front and patio on back with wooded view. Garage has been closed in for extra space. This cozy home is a must see! A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.