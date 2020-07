Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Well Maintained Traditional 2-Story Home on Approximately a Half-Acre Lot, Features a Large Kitchen, Separate Dining, & a Fireside View Family Room, All Three Bedrooms Located Upstairs. Basement has a Partially Finished Room that can be used for an Office or Craft Room w/ Plenty of Storage. Back Deck Overlooks the Fenced In Backyard. HVAC, roof and water heater replaced within the last 2 years.