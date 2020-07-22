3486 Fern Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 3BA home features huge rooms throughout! Enjoy hardwood flooring, bonus family room, a LL separate living suite with its own entrance, kitchen and bath, an oversized shed and backyard patio - a must see family home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.



Alexander High School



Yeager Middle School



Dorsett Shoals Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.