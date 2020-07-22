All apartments in Douglas County
3486 Fern Lane
Last updated November 27 2019 at 8:46 PM

3486 Fern Lane

3486 Fern Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3486 Fern Lane, Douglas County, GA 30135

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 3BA home features huge rooms throughout! Enjoy hardwood flooring, bonus family room, a LL separate living suite with its own entrance, kitchen and bath, an oversized shed and backyard patio - a must see family home! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Pest control fee. Renter's insurance required.

Alexander High School

Yeager Middle School

Dorsett Shoals Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3486 Fern Lane have any available units?
3486 Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 3486 Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3486 Fern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3486 Fern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3486 Fern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Douglas County.
Does 3486 Fern Lane offer parking?
No, 3486 Fern Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3486 Fern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3486 Fern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3486 Fern Lane have a pool?
No, 3486 Fern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3486 Fern Lane have accessible units?
No, 3486 Fern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3486 Fern Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3486 Fern Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3486 Fern Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3486 Fern Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
