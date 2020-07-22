All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 2940 Nightfall Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2940 Nightfall Terrace
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:33 PM

2940 Nightfall Terrace

2940 Nightfall Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2940 Nightfall Terrace, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have any available units?
2940 Nightfall Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Douglas County, GA.
Is 2940 Nightfall Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Nightfall Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Nightfall Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Nightfall Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace offer parking?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have a pool?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GADecatur, GA
Newnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GADouglasville, GALithia Springs, GAAustell, GAUnion City, GAVilla Rica, GAMableton, GAFairburn, GA
Hiram, GAPowder Springs, GAEast Point, GATyrone, GACollege Park, GADallas, GAFayetteville, GAVinings, GAFair Oaks, GACarrollton, GAPeachtree City, GARiverdale, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityChattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College