Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Douglas County
Find more places like 2940 Nightfall Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Douglas County, GA
/
2940 Nightfall Terrace
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:33 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2940 Nightfall Terrace
2940 Nightfall Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2940 Nightfall Terrace, Douglas County, GA 30135
Anneewakee Trails
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have any available units?
2940 Nightfall Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Douglas County, GA
.
Is 2940 Nightfall Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2940 Nightfall Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2940 Nightfall Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2940 Nightfall Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace offer parking?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have a pool?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2940 Nightfall Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 2940 Nightfall Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brodick Hill
7703 Lee Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Brook Valley
3492 Highway 5
Douglasville, GA 30135
Avonlea Tributary
2580 Summer Lake Rd
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
The Columns at Sweetwater Creek
100 Columns Dr
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Sweetwater Creek
1100 Preston Landing Cir
Lithia Springs, GA 30122
Stewarts Mill
3421 W Stewarts Mill Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
One Rocky Ridge
1 Rocky Ridge Blvd
Douglasville, GA 30134
Place at Midway
2281 Midway Rd
Douglasville, GA 30135
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Woodstock, GA
Douglasville, GA
Lithia Springs, GA
Austell, GA
Union City, GA
Villa Rica, GA
Mableton, GA
Fairburn, GA
Hiram, GA
Powder Springs, GA
East Point, GA
Tyrone, GA
College Park, GA
Dallas, GA
Fayetteville, GA
Vinings, GA
Fair Oaks, GA
Carrollton, GA
Peachtree City, GA
Riverdale, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Georgia State University
Life University
Chattahoochee Technical College
Morehouse College