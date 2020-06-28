4046 Green Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Don't miss this great opportunity on an updated ranch home with terrific access to 85 and 285! Hardwoods throughout the house including bedrooms. Spacious living room off foyer and kitchen. Huge great room in basement and full bedroom and bathroom with shower. Large garage that you can park or use as a workshop. This home has new HVAC, fresh paint, new gutters, well landscaped yard and move in ready. Enjoy your private patio off the kitchen to your large private backyard. Great location for shopping, dining, work and play. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED at no extra charge!