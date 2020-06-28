All apartments in Doraville
Doraville, GA
4046 Green Oak Drive
Location

4046 Green Oak Drive, Doraville, GA 30340

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this great opportunity on an updated ranch home with terrific access to 85 and 285! Hardwoods throughout the house including bedrooms. Spacious living room off foyer and kitchen. Huge great room in basement and full bedroom and bathroom with shower. Large garage that you can park or use as a workshop. This home has new HVAC, fresh paint, new gutters, well landscaped yard and move in ready. Enjoy your private patio off the kitchen to your large private backyard. Great location for shopping, dining, work and play. LANDSCAPING INCLUDED at no extra charge!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 Green Oak Drive have any available units?
4046 Green Oak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 4046 Green Oak Drive have?
Some of 4046 Green Oak Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 Green Oak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4046 Green Oak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 Green Oak Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4046 Green Oak Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 4046 Green Oak Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4046 Green Oak Drive offers parking.
Does 4046 Green Oak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 Green Oak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 Green Oak Drive have a pool?
No, 4046 Green Oak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4046 Green Oak Drive have accessible units?
No, 4046 Green Oak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 Green Oak Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4046 Green Oak Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4046 Green Oak Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4046 Green Oak Drive has units with air conditioning.
