All apartments in Doraville
Find more places like 2622 Avery Park Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doraville, GA
/
2622 Avery Park Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2622 Avery Park Circle

2622 Avery Park Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Doraville
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2622 Avery Park Circle, Doraville, GA 30360

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Introducing 2622 Avery Park. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with WASHER/DRYER. minutes to Buckhead, Perimeter Mall, Peachtree Industrial Blvd.

All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.
Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.
Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt will lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.
Must have good rental history.
Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent
**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2622 Avery Park Circle have any available units?
2622 Avery Park Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doraville, GA.
What amenities does 2622 Avery Park Circle have?
Some of 2622 Avery Park Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2622 Avery Park Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2622 Avery Park Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2622 Avery Park Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2622 Avery Park Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doraville.
Does 2622 Avery Park Circle offer parking?
No, 2622 Avery Park Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2622 Avery Park Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2622 Avery Park Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2622 Avery Park Circle have a pool?
No, 2622 Avery Park Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2622 Avery Park Circle have accessible units?
No, 2622 Avery Park Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2622 Avery Park Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2622 Avery Park Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 2622 Avery Park Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2622 Avery Park Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Jasmine at Winters Chapel
4335 Winters Chapel Rd
Doraville, GA 30360
Creekside Apartments
3637 Pleasantdale Rd
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Vista
2305 Global Forum Blvd
Doraville, GA 30340
Forest Cove
3497 Meadowglen Village Lane
Doraville, GA 30340
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340

Similar Pages

Doraville 1 BedroomsDoraville 2 Bedrooms
Doraville Apartments with PoolsDoraville Cheap Places
Doraville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAAustell, GAFairburn, GACumming, GA
Scottdale, GADruid Hills, GAJonesboro, GAHolly Springs, GABuford, GALilburn, GADallas, GAUnion City, GASugar Hill, GASnellville, GAStone Mountain, GAClarkston, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University