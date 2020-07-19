2622 Avery Park Circle

Amenities

Introducing 2622 Avery Park. LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION. 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with WASHER/DRYER. minutes to Buckhead, Perimeter Mall, Peachtree Industrial Blvd.



All residents 18 and older must submit their own application.

Credit score of 550 or greater to be considered.

Any eviction filings, bankruptcies, foreclosures, or landlord debt will lead to the denial of an application or an increased Security Deposit.

Must have good rental history.

Gross income of at least 3.5 times the monthly rent

**PLEASE allow 3 - 5 BUSINESS DAYS to process an application**