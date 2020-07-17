All apartments in DeKalb County
962 Texel Lane - 1
Last updated June 27 2020 at 1:05 AM

962 Texel Lane - 1

962 Texel Lane · (404) 997-3551
Location

962 Texel Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30021

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$1,399

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1288 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$1399– 3 Bed / 2 Bath house spacious and in a quiet neighborhood!

Available August 7, 2020!

A beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in a quiet neighborhood. Gorgeous hardwood floors, updated kitchen with brand new fridge, freshly painted, spotless bathrooms, huge front & backyard, and so much more. This house is gorgeous, perfectly maintained, and just waiting for the right tenants.

SCHEDULE A SHOWING & APPLY ONLINE AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent
.
Atir | LEO
678-685-9932
(404) 997-3551 Agent cell #
.
FIND MORE PROPERTIES FOR RENT AT: LeoPrimeProperties.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have any available units?
962 Texel Lane - 1 has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have?
Some of 962 Texel Lane - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 962 Texel Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
962 Texel Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 962 Texel Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 962 Texel Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 offer parking?
No, 962 Texel Lane - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 962 Texel Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 962 Texel Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 962 Texel Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 962 Texel Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 962 Texel Lane - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 962 Texel Lane - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
