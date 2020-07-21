All apartments in DeKalb County
960 Gresham Avenue SE
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:32 AM

960 Gresham Avenue SE

960 Gresham Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

960 Gresham Avenue Southeast, DeKalb County, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This beautiful home is within walking distance to East Atlanta Village & Brownwood Park on a quiet street Hardwood floors on the main level, granite counters Gas fpl Master suite is the perfect getaway. In addition to relaxing in your spacious master bedroom, you can relax in the Jacuzzi tub with a glass of wine. The over-sized master shower is almost as large as a small bedroom. His and Her closets. The gorgeous, large kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Handsome deep crown molding throughout Simply a gorgeous home! No Housing Voucher or Section 8 participation. No p

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have any available units?
960 Gresham Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have?
Some of 960 Gresham Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 Gresham Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
960 Gresham Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Gresham Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 960 Gresham Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 960 Gresham Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 Gresham Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 960 Gresham Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 960 Gresham Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 Gresham Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Gresham Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Gresham Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
