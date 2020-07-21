960 Gresham Avenue SE

Amenities
This beautiful home is within walking distance to East Atlanta Village & Brownwood Park on a quiet street Hardwood floors on the main level, granite counters Gas fpl Master suite is the perfect getaway. In addition to relaxing in your spacious master bedroom, you can relax in the Jacuzzi tub with a glass of wine. The over-sized master shower is almost as large as a small bedroom. His and Her closets. The gorgeous, large kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Handsome deep crown molding throughout Simply a gorgeous home! No Housing Voucher or Section 8 participation. No p