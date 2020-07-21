960 Gresham Avenue SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

This beautiful home is within walking distance to East Atlanta Village & Brownwood Park on a quiet street Hardwood floors on the main level, granite counters Gas fpl Master suite is the perfect getaway. In addition to relaxing in your spacious master bedroom, you can relax in the Jacuzzi tub with a glass of wine. The over-sized master shower is almost as large as a small bedroom. His and Her closets. The gorgeous, large kitchen is perfect for entertaining. Handsome deep crown molding throughout Simply a gorgeous home! No Housing Voucher or Section 8 participation. No p