Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

**COMING SOON****Home is occupied and will be move in ready on 5/14/2019** Beautiful townhome features a 2-story entry foyer, living room with fireplace, dining room, bright white kitchen with refrigerator, range, dishwasher, washer and dryer also included. Includes a deck for relaxing and and one car garage. Hurry! Won't last long! No pets please. Listing managed by Clyde Brigman