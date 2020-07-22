All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:35 PM

794 Guide Post Lane

794 Guide Post Lane · No Longer Available
Location

794 Guide Post Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
This delightful home located in Stone Mountain, GA is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, great curb appeal. Pull up to this home that has lovely red brick and colonial charm and into the private driveway. Inside carpeted living and family rooms with streaming natural light. Master bedroom has a luxurious en suite master bathroom the features soaking tub, dual vanities, and walk-in shower. The kitchen contains sleek, dark cabinetry and glossy black appliances, including dishwasher – abundant counter and storage space. This home also offers updated ceiling fans and light fixtures throughout. Hurry, homes this nice do not last long!
Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/.

Move-In Special! Lease before 04/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 794 Guide Post Lane have any available units?
794 Guide Post Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 794 Guide Post Lane have?
Some of 794 Guide Post Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 794 Guide Post Lane currently offering any rent specials?
794 Guide Post Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 794 Guide Post Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 794 Guide Post Lane is pet friendly.
Does 794 Guide Post Lane offer parking?
No, 794 Guide Post Lane does not offer parking.
Does 794 Guide Post Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 794 Guide Post Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 794 Guide Post Lane have a pool?
No, 794 Guide Post Lane does not have a pool.
Does 794 Guide Post Lane have accessible units?
No, 794 Guide Post Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 794 Guide Post Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 794 Guide Post Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 794 Guide Post Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 794 Guide Post Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
