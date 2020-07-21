All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
771 Edenberry Ln
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

771 Edenberry Ln

771 Edenberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

771 Edenberry Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move-in special! 50% off the 1st month's Rent with a 24-month lease!

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms split level home located on cul de sac. Updates include new interior paint, carpet plus new stainless steel appliances. Large living room off entry opens to the dining area. The master bedroom on the main floor boasts en-suite bathroom. Guest bedrooms and bathrooms are on the ground floor allowing for additional privacy. Large deck off the dining area.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (404) 476-6179.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5328833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 771 Edenberry Ln have any available units?
771 Edenberry Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 771 Edenberry Ln have?
Some of 771 Edenberry Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 771 Edenberry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
771 Edenberry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 771 Edenberry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 771 Edenberry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 771 Edenberry Ln offer parking?
No, 771 Edenberry Ln does not offer parking.
Does 771 Edenberry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 771 Edenberry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 771 Edenberry Ln have a pool?
No, 771 Edenberry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 771 Edenberry Ln have accessible units?
No, 771 Edenberry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 771 Edenberry Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 771 Edenberry Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 771 Edenberry Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 771 Edenberry Ln has units with air conditioning.
