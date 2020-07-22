7215 Glen Cove Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0bf7f6902f ---- This beautiful spacious traditional home is an entertainer’s dream. A dramatic two story foyer and great room with a wall of windows and cozy fireplace. Large formal dining room, over-sized chef’s kitchen with granite counters and custom cabinets. Soothing master retreat with sitting area, fireplace, jetted tub and double vanities. Large bonus room perfect for media room. The Waters Edge community has a pool and clubhouse. No pets No vouchers accepted This property is only being leased through Atlanta Property Management Group