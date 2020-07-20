All apartments in DeKalb County
7082 Ravenwood Ln
Last updated September 18 2019 at 10:36 AM

7082 Ravenwood Ln

7082 Ravenwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7082 Ravenwood Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice house in Lithonia! - Beautiful house with 3 bed/2.5 bath traditional home in lake community with with three docks for recreation and fishing. Features large living room w/ fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen w/ breakfast area & pantry. Large master bedroom suite w/ vaulted ceiling & walk-in closet. Spacious secondary bedrooms. This one is a must see. Will not last! NO SECTION 8 or any voucher will be accepted. Some fees apply. To schedule a self showing please call 678-929-4345.

(RLNE4979349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln have any available units?
7082 Ravenwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7082 Ravenwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7082 Ravenwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7082 Ravenwood Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7082 Ravenwood Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln offer parking?
No, 7082 Ravenwood Ln does not offer parking.
Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7082 Ravenwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln have a pool?
No, 7082 Ravenwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 7082 Ravenwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7082 Ravenwood Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7082 Ravenwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 7082 Ravenwood Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
