DeKalb County, GA
7065 Mahonia Place
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:16 AM

7065 Mahonia Place

7065 Mahonia Place · No Longer Available
Location

7065 Mahonia Place, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Wonderful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Ranch Styled Home In Lithonia! - The perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home for you and your family. Don't miss out on this one it won't last long. This home has laminate floors in the family room as well as a cozy fireplace. The eat in kitchen has tiled floors and is bright and sunny. This home has all the comforts of a new home.

Rent is $1,100.00 per month.
Deposit is $1,100.00.
Application fee is $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18.
Apply online: www.mmgmgt.com

HURRY, THIS AMAZING HOUSE WILL NOT LAST!

For more information or to schedule a viewing, contact Redessa Brown at (678) 674-7769. Text for a faster response.

Requirements are that you should have no previous evictions, no felonies, no criminal background, earn 3 times the monthly rent, have a good rental history(verifiable), verifiable employment(at least 90 days on the job), verifiable income earnings, no current or recent bankruptcy, also no more than 3 open credit accounts or items sent to collections over the last 24 months. Security Deposit due prior to move in. Full first months rent due at move in, pro-rated rent will be due the following month.

(RLNE2120948)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7065 Mahonia Place have any available units?
7065 Mahonia Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7065 Mahonia Place currently offering any rent specials?
7065 Mahonia Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7065 Mahonia Place pet-friendly?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7065 Mahonia Place offer parking?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place does not offer parking.
Does 7065 Mahonia Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7065 Mahonia Place have a pool?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place does not have a pool.
Does 7065 Mahonia Place have accessible units?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7065 Mahonia Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7065 Mahonia Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7065 Mahonia Place does not have units with air conditioning.
