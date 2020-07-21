7059 Creststone Way

Amenities

Provide your family with the quiet and friendly neighborhood experience they deserve with this incredible rental opportunity in the brand new city of Stonecrest! The sprawling 5 bedroom floorplan is perfect of any size family, and comes with an optional 5th bedroom downstairs, that can also be used as an in-home office, study, or game room. All closets are walk-in providing you with oodles of space for storage and personal items, so the home never has to look cluttered or crammed. The main floor features a huge family room, formal dining room, and open-concept kitchen with breakfast nook, creating the ultimate entertainer's dream for all those birthday parties and holiday celebrations. When the day is over, retreat to your secluded master suite for relaxation and much-needed "me time." The master features extended sitting area, cathedral ceilings, and a massive en-suite bath for your privacy. Located only 5 minutes from the Mall of Stonecrest as well as the future Atlanta Sports City complex, a brand new multi-entertainment, recreational sports facility. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!