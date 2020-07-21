All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 29 2020 at 5:17 PM

7059 Creststone Way

7059 Crestone Way · No Longer Available
Location

7059 Crestone Way, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

in unit laundry
game room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
game room
Provide your family with the quiet and friendly neighborhood experience they deserve with this incredible rental opportunity in the brand new city of Stonecrest! The sprawling 5 bedroom floorplan is perfect of any size family, and comes with an optional 5th bedroom downstairs, that can also be used as an in-home office, study, or game room. All closets are walk-in providing you with oodles of space for storage and personal items, so the home never has to look cluttered or crammed. The main floor features a huge family room, formal dining room, and open-concept kitchen with breakfast nook, creating the ultimate entertainer's dream for all those birthday parties and holiday celebrations. When the day is over, retreat to your secluded master suite for relaxation and much-needed "me time." The master features extended sitting area, cathedral ceilings, and a massive en-suite bath for your privacy. Located only 5 minutes from the Mall of Stonecrest as well as the future Atlanta Sports City complex, a brand new multi-entertainment, recreational sports facility. Schedule your exclusive home tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7059 Creststone Way have any available units?
7059 Creststone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 7059 Creststone Way currently offering any rent specials?
7059 Creststone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7059 Creststone Way pet-friendly?
No, 7059 Creststone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 7059 Creststone Way offer parking?
No, 7059 Creststone Way does not offer parking.
Does 7059 Creststone Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7059 Creststone Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7059 Creststone Way have a pool?
No, 7059 Creststone Way does not have a pool.
Does 7059 Creststone Way have accessible units?
No, 7059 Creststone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7059 Creststone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7059 Creststone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7059 Creststone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 7059 Creststone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
