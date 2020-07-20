All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 2 2019 at 3:54 PM

696 Martin Road

696 Martin Road · No Longer Available
Location

696 Martin Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Charming 4/2 split level with neutral paint throughout, wood laminate floors, carpet, sunny kitchen with appliances, living/dining combo and family room on lower level. 3 br up including master with private bath and deck; 4th bedroom is off of family room. Patio off dining area perfect for those backyard cookouts.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1977

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1210
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 696 Martin Road have any available units?
696 Martin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 696 Martin Road currently offering any rent specials?
696 Martin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 696 Martin Road pet-friendly?
No, 696 Martin Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 696 Martin Road offer parking?
No, 696 Martin Road does not offer parking.
Does 696 Martin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 696 Martin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 696 Martin Road have a pool?
No, 696 Martin Road does not have a pool.
Does 696 Martin Road have accessible units?
No, 696 Martin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 696 Martin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 696 Martin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 696 Martin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 696 Martin Road does not have units with air conditioning.
