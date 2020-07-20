696 Martin Road

Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***
Charming 4/2 split level with neutral paint throughout, wood laminate floors, carpet, sunny kitchen with appliances, living/dining combo and family room on lower level. 3 br up including master with private bath and deck; 4th bedroom is off of family room. Patio off dining area perfect for those backyard cookouts.
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-937-3042 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1977
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1210
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.