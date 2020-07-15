Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 680 Farrar Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
680 Farrar Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
680 Farrar Ct.
680 Farrar Ct
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
680 Farrar Ct, DeKalb County, GA 30002
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE4592164)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 680 Farrar Ct. have any available units?
680 Farrar Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 680 Farrar Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
680 Farrar Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 680 Farrar Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 680 Farrar Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 680 Farrar Ct. offer parking?
No, 680 Farrar Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 680 Farrar Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 680 Farrar Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 680 Farrar Ct. have a pool?
No, 680 Farrar Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 680 Farrar Ct. have accessible units?
No, 680 Farrar Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 680 Farrar Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 680 Farrar Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 680 Farrar Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 680 Farrar Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Estuary
3450 Evans Rd
Tucker, GA 30341
Villas of Embry Hills
3343 Chamblee Tucker Rd
Chamblee, GA 30341
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd
Scottdale, GA 30002
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd
Decatur, GA 30032
The Commons at Briarwood Park
3510 Buford Hwy NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd
Dunwoody, GA 30338
Aspire Lenox Park
1050 Lenox Park Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University