Fabulous home with 5 bedrooms and 4 full baths, hardwood floors, stainless appliances and granite counters throughout. Large master suite with sitting room and fireplace. Bedroom on main level and a full bath. Full finished basement with pool table area, entertainment space, bonus rooms, large bar and a full bath. Spacious deck, patio and more!! Located in sought after Deer Creek Subdivision featuring swim, tennis and lake.