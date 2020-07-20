All apartments in DeKalb County
6671 Jojanne Ln
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

6671 Jojanne Ln

6671 Jojanne Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6671 Jojanne Ln, DeKalb County, GA 30038

patio / balcony
patio / balcony
Lovely 3bed/2.5bath Home. It features a formal dining room and a deck, both great for entertaining. Close to schools and shopping. No Pets. No Housing Vouchers. Call today for more info...

To view our Requirements or to apply, go to www.advantage4rent.com or call 470.268.9396 to schedule a time to view this property.

There is a $50 app fee per adult. Once the fee is paid and the fee is complete,the processing starts. It takes 24-48 hrs. We require 3 times the rent amount as verifiable income. We like a credit score 500-600 and no open bankruptcy, judgments or liens. The deposit is based off your credit. The minimum required deposit is equal the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6671 Jojanne Ln have any available units?
6671 Jojanne Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6671 Jojanne Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6671 Jojanne Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6671 Jojanne Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6671 Jojanne Ln offer parking?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6671 Jojanne Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6671 Jojanne Ln have a pool?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6671 Jojanne Ln have accessible units?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6671 Jojanne Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6671 Jojanne Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6671 Jojanne Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
