6427 Lester Ln

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome home in Stone Mountain. Home features 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room that could be the 4th bedroom. Formal living room and dining room. Eat in kitchen. Fireplace in Family room. Grand entrance at foyer.



Owner occupies basement with private entrance and will park on the street as to not occupy the driveway or garage. During the duration the owner occupies the basement there will be an additional credit towards the rent for utilities, of $150.



$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee



Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia

If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070

Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one



Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia

260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303