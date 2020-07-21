All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
6427 Lester Ln
Last updated August 3 2019 at 9:34 AM

6427 Lester Ln

6427 Lester Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6427 Lester Lane, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Awesome home in Stone Mountain. Home features 3 large bedrooms and a bonus room that could be the 4th bedroom. Formal living room and dining room. Eat in kitchen. Fireplace in Family room. Grand entrance at foyer.

Owner occupies basement with private entrance and will park on the street as to not occupy the driveway or garage. During the duration the owner occupies the basement there will be an additional credit towards the rent for utilities, of $150.

$50 Application Fee Per Adult, $235 Move-In Admin Fee & 1% Monthly Admin Fee

Please schedule a viewing using the link provided https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvestgeorgia
If you have any questions please contact our office at (470) 481-4070
Or visit www.RentVestAtlanta.com for other listings just like this one

Property is Professionally Managed by RentVest Georgia
260 Peach Tree Street Suite 2200 Atlanta, GA 30303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

