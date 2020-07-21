All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM

6418 Parkway Trace

6418 Parkway Trace · No Longer Available
Location

6418 Parkway Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Lithonia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now available !! -

(RLNE5134151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6418 Parkway Trace have any available units?
6418 Parkway Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6418 Parkway Trace currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Parkway Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Parkway Trace pet-friendly?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace offer parking?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not offer parking.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have a pool?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have a pool.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have accessible units?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
