Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 6418 Parkway Trace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
6418 Parkway Trace
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6418 Parkway Trace
6418 Parkway Trace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6418 Parkway Trace, DeKalb County, GA 30058
Lithonia
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Now available !! -
(RLNE5134151)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have any available units?
6418 Parkway Trace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
DeKalb County, GA
.
Is 6418 Parkway Trace currently offering any rent specials?
6418 Parkway Trace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6418 Parkway Trace pet-friendly?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in DeKalb County
.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace offer parking?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not offer parking.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have a pool?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have a pool.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have accessible units?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6418 Parkway Trace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6418 Parkway Trace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Cantera by Cortland
3311 Flowers Rd S
Atlanta, GA 30341
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr
Lithonia, GA 30058
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd
Stone Mountain, GA 30083
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy
Lithonia, GA 30038
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Marietta, GA
Roswell, GA
Athens, GA
Alpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GA
Lawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GA
Johns Creek, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GA
Decatur, GA
Newnan, GA
Stockbridge, GA
Gainesville, GA
Canton, GA
Norcross, GA
Conyers, GA
Snellville, GA
Forest Park, GA
North Druid Hills, GA
North Decatur, GA
Clarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GA
Chamblee, GA
Candler-McAfee, GA
Doraville, GA
Belvedere Park, GA
Avondale Estates, GA
Scottdale, GA
Tucker, GA
Stone Mountain, GA
Panthersville, GA
Redan, GA
Lilburn, GA
Apartments Near Colleges
Clark Atlanta University
Emory University
Georgia State University
University of Georgia
Life University