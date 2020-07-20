All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated May 17 2019 at 2:23 PM

6265 Leverett Drive

6265 Leverett Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6265 Leverett Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently remodeled to enhance the most that this home has to offer, this home has a lot to offer you! Some of the updates include walls painted in a neutral color, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. In addition to all this, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Not to be outdone are the bedrooms that make for an ideal place to relax after a hard day at work. This home will not last on the market for long so apply online at www.msrenewal.com for the opportunity to make 16265 Leverett Drive your next home!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6265 Leverett Drive have any available units?
6265 Leverett Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 6265 Leverett Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6265 Leverett Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6265 Leverett Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6265 Leverett Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6265 Leverett Drive offer parking?
No, 6265 Leverett Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6265 Leverett Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6265 Leverett Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6265 Leverett Drive have a pool?
No, 6265 Leverett Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6265 Leverett Drive have accessible units?
No, 6265 Leverett Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6265 Leverett Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6265 Leverett Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6265 Leverett Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6265 Leverett Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
