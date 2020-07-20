6265 Leverett Drive

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently remodeled to enhance the most that this home has to offer, this home has a lot to offer you! Some of the updates include walls painted in a neutral color, stylish fixtures and professionally installed flooring. In addition to all this, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Not to be outdone are the bedrooms that make for an ideal place to relax after a hard day at work. This home will not last on the market for long so apply online at www.msrenewal.com for the opportunity to make 16265 Leverett Drive your next home!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.