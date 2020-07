Amenities

pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 WEEKS FREE!!!



Lovely home has plenty of space! A separate living room, a dining room, a spacious den with a fireplace that boasts gas logs, and an enormous kitchen. The master bedroom boasts a trey ceiling and tons of closet space!



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.