All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 597 Shadow Valley Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
597 Shadow Valley Court
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

597 Shadow Valley Court

597 Shadow Valley Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

597 Shadow Valley Ct, DeKalb County, GA 30058

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,141 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit

(RLNE5175177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 597 Shadow Valley Court have any available units?
597 Shadow Valley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 597 Shadow Valley Court have?
Some of 597 Shadow Valley Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 597 Shadow Valley Court currently offering any rent specials?
597 Shadow Valley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 597 Shadow Valley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 597 Shadow Valley Court is pet friendly.
Does 597 Shadow Valley Court offer parking?
Yes, 597 Shadow Valley Court offers parking.
Does 597 Shadow Valley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 597 Shadow Valley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 597 Shadow Valley Court have a pool?
Yes, 597 Shadow Valley Court has a pool.
Does 597 Shadow Valley Court have accessible units?
No, 597 Shadow Valley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 597 Shadow Valley Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 597 Shadow Valley Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 597 Shadow Valley Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 597 Shadow Valley Court has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Decatur Crossing
100 Grayson Pl
Scottdale, GA 30030
Brookleigh Flats
3450 Blair Cir NE
Brookhaven, GA 30319
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl
Decatur, GA 30034
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Villas on Briarcliff
1831 Briarcliff Cir NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N
Dunwoody, GA 30346
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University