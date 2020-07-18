5932 Trent Walk Dr

Amenities
2 Bed // 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Cute 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Lithonia, convenient to shopping and highways. Property will feature fresh paint and appliances! Laminate flooring throughout the first floor! 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath featuring a whirlpool tub.
**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**
Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.
$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee
