5932 Trent Walk Dr

pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed // 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Cute 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Lithonia, convenient to shopping and highways. Property will feature fresh paint and appliances! Laminate flooring throughout the first floor! 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath featuring a whirlpool tub.



**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**



Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!

Applications may be submitted online.

Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.



$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.

Approvals will be based on rental background.

$250 Nonrefundable pet fee



