Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:05 PM

5932 Trent Walk Dr

5932 Trent Walk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5932 Trent Walk Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed // 1.5 Bath Townhouse - Cute 2 bed, 1.5 bath townhouse in Lithonia, convenient to shopping and highways. Property will feature fresh paint and appliances! Laminate flooring throughout the first floor! 2 spacious bedrooms upstairs with 1 full bath featuring a whirlpool tub.

**UNIT MUST BE TOURED BEFORE YOU APPLY**

Serious Inquiries ONLY!!!
Applications may be submitted online.
Check out all our vacancies at hmypropertymanagement.com.

$40 Non-Refundable Application Fee for anyone 18 years or older living on the property.
Approvals will be based on rental background.
$250 Nonrefundable pet fee

(RLNE4742867)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr have any available units?
5932 Trent Walk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5932 Trent Walk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5932 Trent Walk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5932 Trent Walk Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5932 Trent Walk Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr offer parking?
No, 5932 Trent Walk Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5932 Trent Walk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5932 Trent Walk Dr has a pool.
Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr have accessible units?
No, 5932 Trent Walk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5932 Trent Walk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5932 Trent Walk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5932 Trent Walk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
