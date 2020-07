Amenities

recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

RENOVATED 3BED/ 2/5 Bath Home - FIRST MONTH FREE - Come see our renovated home close to downtown Stone Mountain. 3 bdrm/2.5 bath. **Refrigerator not included**

FIRST MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE



To schedule a viewing, email us at: info@hopeare.com



To apply, visit our website: www.hopeare.com



*we do not accept housing vouchers*



(RLNE5406917)