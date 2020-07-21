5634 Bradley Cir

Amenities
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Lithonia. This home features a fireplace, back patio perfect for entertaining, and large fenced in backyard.
Appliance package includes:
Gas stove/oven and dishwasher. (Fridge will be added if a lease is signed).
Other Features:
The home has laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, vinyl in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. Great location close to grocery stores and restaurants!
Washer & Dryer hookups in basement. 1 Car garage & Fireplace.
Pets Welcome!
Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.
(RLNE5469429)