All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5634 Bradley Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5634 Bradley Cir
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

5634 Bradley Cir

5634 Bradley Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5634 Bradley Circle, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- 3 Bed/ 2 Bath home in Lithonia. This home features a fireplace, back patio perfect for entertaining, and large fenced in backyard.

Appliance package includes:
Gas stove/oven and dishwasher. (Fridge will be added if a lease is signed).

Other Features:
The home has laminate flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms, vinyl in the living room, and carpet in the bedrooms. Great location close to grocery stores and restaurants!

Washer & Dryer hookups in basement. 1 Car garage & Fireplace.

Pets Welcome!

Contact us at support@gkhouses.com or visit our website at gkhouses.com if you have any questions about this home. Please verify all listing details before leasing.

(RLNE5469429)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5634 Bradley Cir have any available units?
5634 Bradley Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5634 Bradley Cir have?
Some of 5634 Bradley Cir's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5634 Bradley Cir currently offering any rent specials?
5634 Bradley Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5634 Bradley Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 5634 Bradley Cir is pet friendly.
Does 5634 Bradley Cir offer parking?
Yes, 5634 Bradley Cir offers parking.
Does 5634 Bradley Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5634 Bradley Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5634 Bradley Cir have a pool?
No, 5634 Bradley Cir does not have a pool.
Does 5634 Bradley Cir have accessible units?
No, 5634 Bradley Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 5634 Bradley Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5634 Bradley Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 5634 Bradley Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 5634 Bradley Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue
Decatur, GA 30030
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave
Brookhaven, GA 30319
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way
Decatur, GA 30033
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place
Decatur, GA 30030
Madison Brookhaven
3078 Clairmont Rd
Atlanta, GA 30329

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University