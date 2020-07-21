5530 Boggs Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

- One story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home



- Open floor plan



- Large Living Room with vaulted celing and fireplace



- Kitchen with Dishwasher, Gas stove and Garbage Disposal



- Separate Laundry room



- Master Bath includes a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity



- Plenty of Storage



- 1800 square feet



- 3-car Detached garage with work shop area



- This is a NON-SMOKING property



- Renter's Insurance is Required



TO QUALIFY:



- Household Monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent



- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessoty actions in the past 5 years)



- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check



- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18



- Apply online at www.atlanda.com



**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**



- All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed

Contact us to schedule a showing.