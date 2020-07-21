All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated July 29 2019 at 6:32 PM

5530 Boggs Drive

5530 Boggs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Boggs Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
- One story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home

- Open floor plan

- Large Living Room with vaulted celing and fireplace

- Kitchen with Dishwasher, Gas stove and Garbage Disposal

- Separate Laundry room

- Master Bath includes a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity

- Plenty of Storage

- 1800 square feet

- 3-car Detached garage with work shop area

- This is a NON-SMOKING property

- Renter's Insurance is Required

TO QUALIFY:

- Household Monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent

- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessoty actions in the past 5 years)

- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check

- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18

- Apply online at www.atlanda.com

**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**

- All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Boggs Drive have any available units?
5530 Boggs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5530 Boggs Drive have?
Some of 5530 Boggs Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Boggs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Boggs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Boggs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Boggs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5530 Boggs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5530 Boggs Drive offers parking.
Does 5530 Boggs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Boggs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Boggs Drive have a pool?
No, 5530 Boggs Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Boggs Drive have accessible units?
No, 5530 Boggs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Boggs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Boggs Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5530 Boggs Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5530 Boggs Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

