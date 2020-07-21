5530 Boggs Drive

Amenities
- One story 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home
- Open floor plan
- Large Living Room with vaulted celing and fireplace
- Kitchen with Dishwasher, Gas stove and Garbage Disposal
- Separate Laundry room
- Master Bath includes a garden tub, separate shower and double vanity
- Plenty of Storage
- 1800 square feet
- 3-car Detached garage with work shop area
- This is a NON-SMOKING property
- Renter's Insurance is Required
TO QUALIFY:
- Household Monthly income should be more than 3 times monthly rent
- All adult occupants' rental history should be good (no evictions or dispossessoty actions in the past 5 years)
- A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check
- Application Fee is $45 per occupant over age 18
- Apply online at www.atlanda.com
**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**
- All information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed
Contact us to schedule a showing.