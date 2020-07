Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

This lovely 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch features all the must haves. Included are granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, 1 car garage, and so much more. The home is conveniently a short distance away from schools, shopping, and dining at Stonecrest Mall.



