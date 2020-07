Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

The 3 bed 2 bathroom 1 story home is located near Stone Mountain State Park, and in close proximity to Historic Stone Mountain Village. It has recently been renovated and it is in excellent condition, new hardwoods. It as a 2 car garage, high ceilings, fireplace, and a nice back yard. Hwy. 78 East To Stone Mountain exit. Stay right. Left at end of ramp. Go thru the village of Stone Mountain. Left on Stonehaven. Left on Pepperwood Ln. Left on Pepperwood Ct. Home strait ahead