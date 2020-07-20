5449 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088
Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**CURRENTLY AVAILABLE** 3 Bedroom home in highly sought after location in Stone Mountain! Hurry in today to lease this home! Easy access to I285. This home is close to all your shopping and dining needs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have any available units?
5449 Martins Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5449 Martins Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Martins Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.