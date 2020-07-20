All apartments in DeKalb County
5449 Martins Crossing Road

5449 Martins Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Location

5449 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
**CURRENTLY AVAILABLE** 3 Bedroom home in highly sought after location in Stone Mountain! Hurry in today to lease this home! Easy access to I285. This home is close to all your shopping and dining needs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have any available units?
5449 Martins Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5449 Martins Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
5449 Martins Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5449 Martins Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road offer parking?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road does not offer parking.
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5449 Martins Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5449 Martins Crossing Road does not have units with air conditioning.
