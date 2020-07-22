All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5389 Martins Crossing Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5389 Martins Crossing Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5389 Martins Crossing Road

5389 Martins Crossing Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5389 Martins Crossing Road, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SHOWINGS TOMORROW 5/9/20 @ 11:00 AM HURRY.. RENOVATED CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH - Inspect with confidence! Full sensitization methods endorsed and private viewings.

You will love living in this beautifully nestled private sanctuary, split level home which is conveniently located within minutes from shopping, restaurants and community amenities!
Mature trees help to keep this home cool on hot summer days which helps with the air conditioning cost. You will also love the community of friendly neighbors!

OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:

- 3 Large Bedrooms
- 2 Bath with ensuite to master
- Updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops
- Lower living area for spacious comfort
- Fireplace for cozy winter nights (will help with heating bill)
- Fans throughout
- One allergy reduced bedroom
- 2 Car garage security and long driveway for extra parking
- Front porch ready for rocking chairs

Take the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!

To view this home, please phone or text Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!

Please note; Due to COVID-19 New viewing restrictions apply to protect your health and safety, to learn more of what we are doing to protect you please call Carmen on the above number.
Ray White Property Management: A company that cares about its tenants!

(RLNE5685404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have any available units?
5389 Martins Crossing Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have?
Some of 5389 Martins Crossing Road's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5389 Martins Crossing Road currently offering any rent specials?
5389 Martins Crossing Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5389 Martins Crossing Road pet-friendly?
No, 5389 Martins Crossing Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road offer parking?
Yes, 5389 Martins Crossing Road offers parking.
Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5389 Martins Crossing Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have a pool?
No, 5389 Martins Crossing Road does not have a pool.
Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have accessible units?
No, 5389 Martins Crossing Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5389 Martins Crossing Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5389 Martins Crossing Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5389 Martins Crossing Road has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sterling Oaks Apartment Homes
3200 Oakwood Village Ln
Chamblee, GA 30341
Decatur Flats
3145 Misty Creek Dr
Scottdale, GA 30033
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Point on Scott
2532 N Decatur Rd
Decatur, GA 30033
Gables Rock Springs
550 Rock Springs Ct NE
Druid Hills, GA 30306
Parkside Apartments
3214 Valley Bluff Dr
Doraville, GA 30340
Artesian East Village
1438 Bouldercrest Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Hidden Colony
3373 Aztec Rd #5
Doraville, GA 30340

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University