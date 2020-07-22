5389 Martins Crossing Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SHOWINGS TOMORROW 5/9/20 @ 11:00 AM HURRY.. RENOVATED CHARMING 3 BEDROOM HOME WITH ROCKING CHAIR FRONT PORCH - Inspect with confidence! Full sensitization methods endorsed and private viewings.



You will love living in this beautifully nestled private sanctuary, split level home which is conveniently located within minutes from shopping, restaurants and community amenities!

Mature trees help to keep this home cool on hot summer days which helps with the air conditioning cost. You will also love the community of friendly neighbors!



OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:



- 3 Large Bedrooms

- 2 Bath with ensuite to master

- Updated kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and granite countertops

- Lower living area for spacious comfort

- Fireplace for cozy winter nights (will help with heating bill)

- Fans throughout

- One allergy reduced bedroom

- 2 Car garage security and long driveway for extra parking

- Front porch ready for rocking chairs



Take the convenience of being close to highways, shopping, restaurants and excellent schools!



To view this home, please phone or text Carmen at 404-334-7195 for a private showing. We look forward to getting you in the home of your DREAMS!



Please note; Due to COVID-19 New viewing restrictions apply to protect your health and safety, to learn more of what we are doing to protect you please call Carmen on the above number.

(RLNE5685404)