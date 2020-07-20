5379 Winslow Crossing

Amenities

Open and Bright 3br/2.5ba Home



Lovely home, clean and ready for wonderful tenants!! Very open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, nice dining area that looks down into the family room that also leads to the sunroom. This house has a very open and welcoming floor plan with rich wood floors throughout, and brand new carpet upstairs.

This home is zoned for the Dekalb County Elementary (Browns Mill), Middle (Salem), High (Martin Luther King Jr). You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Publix, Hwy 20, and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing!!



Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.

