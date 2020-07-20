All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5379 Winslow Crossing

5379 Winslow Crossing · No Longer Available
Location

5379 Winslow Crossing, DeKalb County, GA 30038

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
Open and Bright 3br/2.5ba Home......MARCH MOVE-IN!!!! Call today to schedule!!!! - *****BRAND NEW LISTING***CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE***WON'T LAST LONG*****

Lovely home, clean and ready for wonderful tenants!! Very open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, nice dining area that looks down into the family room that also leads to the sunroom. This house has a very open and welcoming floor plan with rich wood floors throughout, and brand new carpet upstairs.
This home is zoned for the Dekalb County Elementary (Browns Mill), Middle (Salem), High (Martin Luther King Jr). You will be minutes away from schools, shopping, Publix, Hwy 20, and Stone Crest Mall. This home also features a full security system with motion detectors, 24/7 monitoring with immediate police, fire, and ambulance dispatch. Monthly monitoring paid by landlord and included in the rent. This GEM won't last long at this price!! Call today to schedule a viewing!!

Don't hesitate...contact us today!!! This house won't last on the market long.
Send emails of interest to:
Rhonda@granvillemanagement.net.
****Viewings are mainly scheduled for the weekdays between the hours of 9-5pm, with the possibility of evening and weekend hours. The listings go very FAST!!! So, Please be prepared to view homes during the weekdays!!****

(RLNE3846546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

