DeKalb County, GA
532 Sherwood Greens
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

532 Sherwood Greens

532 Sherwood Grn · No Longer Available
Location

532 Sherwood Grn, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, right on time for the holidays! This home is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Sherwood Farms subdivision, located minutes away from the HISTORIC Stone Mountain Park. A 3 Bed 2 Bath and 2 Car Garage that includes an open Family Room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and many upgrades throughout! NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW FLOORS, NEW CARPET, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BACKSPLASH, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES and so much more...THIS IS A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 532 Sherwood Greens have any available units?
532 Sherwood Greens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 532 Sherwood Greens have?
Some of 532 Sherwood Greens's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 532 Sherwood Greens currently offering any rent specials?
532 Sherwood Greens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 532 Sherwood Greens pet-friendly?
No, 532 Sherwood Greens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 532 Sherwood Greens offer parking?
Yes, 532 Sherwood Greens offers parking.
Does 532 Sherwood Greens have units with washers and dryers?
No, 532 Sherwood Greens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 532 Sherwood Greens have a pool?
No, 532 Sherwood Greens does not have a pool.
Does 532 Sherwood Greens have accessible units?
No, 532 Sherwood Greens does not have accessible units.
Does 532 Sherwood Greens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 532 Sherwood Greens has units with dishwashers.
Does 532 Sherwood Greens have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 532 Sherwood Greens has units with air conditioning.
