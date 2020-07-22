532 Sherwood Greens

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY RENOVATED HOME, right on time for the holidays! This home is nestled in the quiet neighborhood of Sherwood Farms subdivision, located minutes away from the HISTORIC Stone Mountain Park. A 3 Bed 2 Bath and 2 Car Garage that includes an open Family Room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and many upgrades throughout! NEW ROOF, NEW HVAC SYSTEM, NEW FLOORS, NEW CARPET, NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, NEW GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW BACKSPLASH, NEW LIGHT FIXTURES and so much more...THIS IS A MUST SEE!