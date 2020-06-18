All apartments in DeKalb County
Find more places like 5269 Ridge Forest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
DeKalb County, GA
/
5269 Ridge Forest Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5269 Ridge Forest Dr

5269 Ridge Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5269 Ridge Forest Drive, DeKalb County, GA 30083
Stone Mountain

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
5269 Ridge Forest Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Availability: Available Now!!

Enter this cozy 2-story town home on the main level into a foyer. There is a kitchen with black appliances (dishwasher, electric stove, microwave & refrigerator), granite counters, tile back splash,disposal, laundry closet with washer & dryer included, 1/2 bath, living room/dining room combination with slider door to the back patio. Upper level features two bedrooms, each with it's own full bath. There is a utility closet in the rear of the home (gas hot water tank). Home has an alarms system that can be activated at tenant's expense. Parking on parking pad.

Directions: Take I-285North toward Greenville, turn right on Memorial Drive, Exit 41, then turn right onto Rockbridge Road, turn left onto Ridge Avenue, then right onto Ridge Forest Circle, then left onto Ridge Forest Drive.

Elementary: Stone Mountain
Middle: Stone Mountain
High: Stone Mountain

Built 1986 Approx. 1,200 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have any available units?
5269 Ridge Forest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have?
Some of 5269 Ridge Forest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 Ridge Forest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5269 Ridge Forest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 Ridge Forest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr offers parking.
Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have a pool?
No, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have accessible units?
No, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 5269 Ridge Forest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5269 Ridge Forest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk
Lithonia, GA 30058
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE
Brookhaven, GA 30329
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park
Dunwoody, GA 30338
1105 Town Brookhaven
1105 Town Blvd
Atlanta, GA 30319
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing
Lithonia, GA 30038
Arium Brookhaven
1295 Dresden Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd
Clarkston, GA 30021
The Ashford
1938 Johnson Ferry Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAConyers, GASnellville, GAForest Park, GANorth Druid Hills, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GA
Druid Hills, GAChamblee, GACandler-McAfee, GADoraville, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GAScottdale, GATucker, GAStone Mountain, GAPanthersville, GARedan, GALilburn, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityEmory University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University