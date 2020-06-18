5269 Ridge Forest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

5269 Ridge Forest Drive, Stone Mountain, GA 30083 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Availability: Available Now!!



Enter this cozy 2-story town home on the main level into a foyer. There is a kitchen with black appliances (dishwasher, electric stove, microwave & refrigerator), granite counters, tile back splash,disposal, laundry closet with washer & dryer included, 1/2 bath, living room/dining room combination with slider door to the back patio. Upper level features two bedrooms, each with it's own full bath. There is a utility closet in the rear of the home (gas hot water tank). Home has an alarms system that can be activated at tenant's expense. Parking on parking pad.



Directions: Take I-285North toward Greenville, turn right on Memorial Drive, Exit 41, then turn right onto Rockbridge Road, turn left onto Ridge Avenue, then right onto Ridge Forest Circle, then left onto Ridge Forest Drive.



Elementary: Stone Mountain

Middle: Stone Mountain

High: Stone Mountain



Built 1986 Approx. 1,200 s/f