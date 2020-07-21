All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:35 PM

5256 Mccarter Sta

5256 Mccarter Station · No Longer Available
Location

5256 Mccarter Station, DeKalb County, GA 30088

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
This Fantastic 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home will not last long! Bright, open and airy living room and step-down family room perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Spacious eat-in kitchen with black appliances, granite countertops, ample cabinet and storage space. Large master suite with plenty of closet space and luxurious relaxing tub. Huge fenced yard for perfect get togethers. Schedule a showing today at www.rently.com. For additional questions or information contact Venetta at 404-645-1659. Please visit www.rently.com for self viewing Please www.renterswarehouse.com to apply (chose Georgia Corporate Service)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5256 Mccarter Sta have any available units?
5256 Mccarter Sta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 5256 Mccarter Sta currently offering any rent specials?
5256 Mccarter Sta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5256 Mccarter Sta pet-friendly?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 5256 Mccarter Sta offer parking?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta does not offer parking.
Does 5256 Mccarter Sta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5256 Mccarter Sta have a pool?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta does not have a pool.
Does 5256 Mccarter Sta have accessible units?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta does not have accessible units.
Does 5256 Mccarter Sta have units with dishwashers?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5256 Mccarter Sta have units with air conditioning?
No, 5256 Mccarter Sta does not have units with air conditioning.
