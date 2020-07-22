All apartments in DeKalb County
DeKalb County, GA
510 S Malton Ct
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

510 S Malton Ct

510 South Malton Court · No Longer Available
Location

510 South Malton Court, DeKalb County, GA 30083

Amenities

stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in quiet Stone Mountain sub-division. Home features a large master bedroom and bathroom with separate shower and tub. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the both a family room and den as well as formal dining room for all of those holiday family dinners. Finished basement features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Fully function kitchen and living space complete the basement area giving you another full living space. Home is located within walking distance to public transportation and just minutes away from local shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 S Malton Ct have any available units?
510 S Malton Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
Is 510 S Malton Ct currently offering any rent specials?
510 S Malton Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 S Malton Ct pet-friendly?
No, 510 S Malton Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 510 S Malton Ct offer parking?
No, 510 S Malton Ct does not offer parking.
Does 510 S Malton Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 S Malton Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 S Malton Ct have a pool?
No, 510 S Malton Ct does not have a pool.
Does 510 S Malton Ct have accessible units?
No, 510 S Malton Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 510 S Malton Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 S Malton Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 S Malton Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 S Malton Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
