510 S Malton Ct

Amenities

Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3.5 bath house in quiet Stone Mountain sub-division. Home features a large master bedroom and bathroom with separate shower and tub. Large eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the both a family room and den as well as formal dining room for all of those holiday family dinners. Finished basement features 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. Fully function kitchen and living space complete the basement area giving you another full living space. Home is located within walking distance to public transportation and just minutes away from local shopping.