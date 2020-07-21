509 Breakwater Terrace

Amenities
Welcome to your home on the lake! Beautiful open floor plan with hardwoods throughout the main level. Formal dining room and living room. Open kitchen w/ tons of cabinets. Lovely deck leading from kitchen and living room. Huge living room w/ fireplace, tons of natural light, and view of the lake! Private master suite on main w/ screened in sunroom. Master bath features double vanity and huge closets. All secondary bedrooms are spacious as well as Jack & Jill bath. Full basement with living and entertainment area. New boat dock ready to enjoy. Beautiful swim, tennis and lake community.