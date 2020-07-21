All apartments in DeKalb County
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:08 AM

509 Breakwater Terrace

509 Breakwater Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

509 Breakwater Terrace, DeKalb County, GA 30087

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to your home on the lake! Beautiful open floor plan with hardwoods throughout the main level. Formal dining room and living room. Open kitchen w/ tons of cabinets. Lovely deck leading from kitchen and living room. Huge living room w/ fireplace, tons of natural light, and view of the lake! Private master suite on main w/ screened in sunroom. Master bath features double vanity and huge closets. All secondary bedrooms are spacious as well as Jack & Jill bath. Full basement with living and entertainment area. New boat dock ready to enjoy. Beautiful swim, tennis and lake community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Breakwater Terrace have any available units?
509 Breakwater Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DeKalb County, GA.
What amenities does 509 Breakwater Terrace have?
Some of 509 Breakwater Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Breakwater Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
509 Breakwater Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Breakwater Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 509 Breakwater Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DeKalb County.
Does 509 Breakwater Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 509 Breakwater Terrace offers parking.
Does 509 Breakwater Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Breakwater Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Breakwater Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 509 Breakwater Terrace has a pool.
Does 509 Breakwater Terrace have accessible units?
No, 509 Breakwater Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Breakwater Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 Breakwater Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 509 Breakwater Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 509 Breakwater Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
