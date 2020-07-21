509 Breakwater Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome to your home on the lake! Beautiful open floor plan with hardwoods throughout the main level. Formal dining room and living room. Open kitchen w/ tons of cabinets. Lovely deck leading from kitchen and living room. Huge living room w/ fireplace, tons of natural light, and view of the lake! Private master suite on main w/ screened in sunroom. Master bath features double vanity and huge closets. All secondary bedrooms are spacious as well as Jack & Jill bath. Full basement with living and entertainment area. New boat dock ready to enjoy. Beautiful swim, tennis and lake community.